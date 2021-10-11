Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

