Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

