Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.89 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

