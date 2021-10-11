Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

