Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Puma has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.