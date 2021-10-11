Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits Market Cap of $424.16 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $424.16 million and $47.94 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.