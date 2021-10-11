Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 34936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

