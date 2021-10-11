Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Down 0.8%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.