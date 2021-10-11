Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $84,679.61 and approximately $49.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

