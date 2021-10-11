Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.43.

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.65 and its 200-day moving average is $310.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

