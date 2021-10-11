Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Increased by Analyst

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HR. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

