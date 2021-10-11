Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

