Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBUU. Truist decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

