Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.