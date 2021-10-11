Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $201.53 on Monday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.