Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

HLI opened at $99.48 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.