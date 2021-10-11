Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NRZ stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

