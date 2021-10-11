Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.