Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Novartis in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

