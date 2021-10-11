Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.