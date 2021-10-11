Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.