Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

