Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Issued By William Blair

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

