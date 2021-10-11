Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

