Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

