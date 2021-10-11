Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

