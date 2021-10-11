Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.80 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $82,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.