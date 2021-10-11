Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Athene in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATH. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 535.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.