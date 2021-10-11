Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Chevron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

