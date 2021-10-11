Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Raised by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

