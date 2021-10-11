Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

