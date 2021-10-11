Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

