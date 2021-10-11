Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

RRC stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

