Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Increased by B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.10 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

