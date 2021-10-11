Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

