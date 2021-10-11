Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.84 on Monday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

