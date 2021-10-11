Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Helen of Troy Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

