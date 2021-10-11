Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Truist increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in APA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

