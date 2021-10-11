Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Zynga in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

