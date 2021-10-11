Qcash (QC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $322.77 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and $322.77 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00060963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00124082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.15 or 1.00128975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.56 or 0.06169204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.