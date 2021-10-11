QLC Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.35 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $243,866.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

