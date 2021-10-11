QS Investors LLC Acquires 9,666 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Logitech International worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

