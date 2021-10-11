QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock remained flat at $$53.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 49,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,500,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

