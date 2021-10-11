QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,979,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 425,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,673,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.25. 264,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.