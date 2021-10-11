QS Investors LLC Buys 4,432 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of The Clorox worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.51. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,250. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

