QS Investors LLC Buys 76,286 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,730 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

