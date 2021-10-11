QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.35. 3,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

