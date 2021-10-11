QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,517. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

