QS Investors LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,331 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE SO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.10. 9,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,772. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

