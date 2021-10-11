QS Investors LLC Has $22.49 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.16. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,184. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.96. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

